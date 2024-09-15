Jets vs. Titans Preview: Scary Start on Line
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to grab their first win of the season in front of their home fans as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans aren't the only ones looking for their first win. The Jets fell short on Monday Night Football last week in a 32-19 loss against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. A loss in the game would be bad news for either team as only 14.4 percent of 0-2 teams since 1990 have made it to the playoffs.
The win would mark Rodgers' first victory as the Jets starting quarterback. Technically Rodgers won his team debut in Week 1 last year against the Buffalo Bills, but he didn't even make it a quarter without tearing his Achilles, which eventually led to season-ending surgery. However, the Jets have yet to win a game where Rodgers has played the entire way through, so the victory would be a monumental one for New York if it happens.
Will Levis also doesn't have a ton of experience winning football games for the Titans. While he came close last week in a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, three second-half turnovers (including a costly pick-six) were his downfall.
The Titans are a relatively young team, which could put them at a disadvantage against a team led by the most experienced quarterback in the NFL. However, the Titans are extremely hungry for a win after last week's efforts, and they have the home crowd on their side for the game.
Both teams are completely healthy going into the game, which means we will see each team at full strength and this contest will prove who is a better team between the two opponents.
Kickoff for the game is set for tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT.
