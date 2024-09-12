Titans New Star Set to Debut Against Former Team
Tennessee Titans defensive back Jamal Adams is set to make his debut for the team this week after missing the season opener with a hip injury.
Adams, 28, participated fully in the first practice of the week, a sign that he is healthy and ready to go for the next game. But this game is a special one for Adams. He'll get to face the New York Jets, the team that selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
"I respect the hell out of the Jets," Adams said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "They drafted me. I mean, the Jets is tatted on me, man. It's part of my story. My father was drafted to the Giants, I was drafted to the Jets. My mom is from Yonkers, New York, and I have a lot of family up here. I still have my house there. It is still home.
"I am not making it bigger than what it is. I have a lot of respect for everybody over there. I am looking forward to the opportunity."
It remains to be seen what Adams' role will be in his first game with the Titans, but no matter how much he plays, he's eager for the opportunity.
"I am super excited, man," Adams said. "Obviously it's an opportunity of a lifetime. I don't take my opportunities lightly. Obviously, I've been going through so many injuries over the years, I'm just grateful to be back out there with the guys. Whatever I can do to help, that's what I'm here for."
Adams may not be the Pro Bowler he used to be from 2018-20, but he is still a quality defensive back who could benefit from the fresh start he has been given. Safety has been a position of need for the Titans for a while, and if Adams can stay healthy, be available and be even just a fraction of who he once was, he should have a positive impact for Tennessee.
