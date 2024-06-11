Titans New Defensive Coordinator Makes Bold Promise for 2024
The Tennessee Titans have made some major moves this offseason, both on the field and on the sidelines. Hopefully, the moves will get the franchise back on track.
From a player perspective, the Titans went heavy on offense, adding Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Tony Pollard, among others. However, their best acquisition came on the defensive side of the football.
L'Jarius Sneed was brought in via a trade with the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee was looking for a lockdown cornerback and they found one. Getting him for a third-round pick was just icing on top of the cake.
On the sidelines, the Titans made major waves as well. Mike Vrabel and the team parted ways, leading to the hiring of new head coach Brian Callahan. Dennard Wilson was also brought in to be the team's new defensive coordinator.
Wilson is expected to bring a much different defensive game plan that Tennessee fans have become used to. He wants to be fast and aggressive.
In a recent quote via ESPN, Wilson made a bold promise about the team's defense in 2024. He vowed that the team would "be violent in their approach."
“From day one, we press everything. If you get free access, it’s easy for the quarterbacks to complete balls. So, what I do is I want to create hesitation at the line of scrimmage and make ‘em earn it the hard way, make ‘em earn it, throw the 50-50 ball, but everything else we’re going to challenge.”
Those strategies can be dangerous, but an aggressive approach is usually a better option. Getting after the quarterback and playing fast can cause chaos for opposing offenses. That seems to be the direction that the league is trending.
Over the past two years, there haven't been many positives for the Titans. They have not had a winning season in two years and that needs to change. Hopefully, the new coaching staff and all the new talent can make that happen.
It will be interesting to see how Wilson's new defensive strategy fits with the roster Tennessee has put together. One thing is for sure, which is the fact that the new defense will be much more entertaining to watch than they have been recently.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!