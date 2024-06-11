Titans WR Among Players With Most To Prove
The Tennessee Titans made a major splash this offseason when they signed free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley. After it appeared that Ridley would return to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans made a late push and were able to convince him to leave his former team.
It was a move that was clearly motivated by adding more weapons for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
At this point in time, there is no question that Levis is the team's new franchise quarterback. He showed flashes of greatness during his rookie year and big-time potential for the future. Adding a weapon like Ridley gives him an even greater chance of finding success in year two.
Along with the addition of weapons for Levis, the Titans are also giving Ridley a chance to prove himself. He was an up-and-coming star befoer leaving the Atlanta Falcons, but was suspended for the entire 2022 campaign due to gambling. Last season, he did not like like the elite playmaker that he had become with the Falcons.
Now that he has a big contract under his belt, Ridley has a lot to prove. That has landed him on Pro Football Focus' list of 10 players with the most to prove in 2024.
"Still just 29, Ridley seems to have plenty left in the tank in terms of longevity. After all, it’s not out of the question to expect him to look like the stellar version of himself we saw in 2020, especially playing next to DeAndre Hopkins. But if Ridley’s 2024 looks like his 2023 did, more questions will swirl about his long-term skill and worth."
During the 2023 season with Jacksonville, Ridley ended up catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. His numbers are good, but there is so much more talent for him to unlock.
With Tennessee, he'll have that opportunity. Playing alongside Hopkins and Tyler Boyd should open up some space for him to show off his playmaking ability. Treylon Burks could also be a great weapon if he can develop and reach deeper into his bag of potential.
Ridley is 29 years old entering the 2024 season with the Titans. He truly could be playing the final years of his prime. Hopefully, he can take hold of this opportunity and make the absolute most of it.
