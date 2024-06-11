Three Titans Players on Verge of Being Cut
The Tennessee Titans are ready to get training camp and preseason action started and are hoping to surprise the rest of the NFL. While the national media isn't showing a lot of love to the Titans, they're very confident that they can compete with anyone.
During the NFL offseason, the Titans' front office was very aggressive. They added a lot of new talent to the roster, including Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and L'Jarius Sneed. Just those four players are going to have a major impact on the 2024 season.
Add on to that the talent that Tennessee already had on the roster and things aren't looking as bad as some try to make it out to be.
With that in mind, the Titans will have some tough roster decisions to make before the start of the regular season. There are plenty of talented players that will be fighting for the final roster spots.
Justin Melo of Titan Sized recently listed three players who could be in danger of being cut.
Those three players are wide receiver Treylon Burks, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill. All three players are talented, but they could very well end up losing their jobs.
Obviously, the most surprising and disappointing name to see on that list is Burks. The former No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft simply hasn't panned out. That isn't to say that he can't turn things around, but his future is beginning to look bleak in Tennessee.
Throughout his first 22 career games played, Burks has caught 49 passes for 665 yards and just one touchdown. Those numbers aren't going to get the job done.
Looking at both Okonkwo and Brunskill, neither player is quite as surprising to see on this list. They're both talented, but they both also make sense as a potential fringe roster player.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see who ends up making the final cut from this list, or if they all end up getting released. Hopefully, Burks will be able to figure things out and get his career back on track. He has immense talent and is still very young.
There are plenty of other players who could end up being released instead of these three players. We'll have a much better sense of things once training camp gets underway.
