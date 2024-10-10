NFL Coach Predicts Titans QB Change
Tennesee Titans head coach Brian Callahan has made it clear that Will Levis is the team's starting quarterback after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4's win over the Miami Dolphins. But how long will his time at the top of the depth chart last?
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Mason Rudolph could soon take over the starting job regardless of Levis' health. An anonymous coach in the AFC South told Russini that "it's only a matter of time" before the Titans make the decision to move Levis to the bench.
"Callahan says it’s Levis’ job, but a coach in their division shared: 'It’s only a matter of time before Mason Rudolph takes over,'" Russini wrote.
When Levis exited in the win over Miami, Rudolph didn't exactly provide the Titans with explosiveness, but he helped steady the offense in a way that Levis, who currently leads the league with nine turnovers, couldn't.
Against the Dolphins, Rudolph finished 9 of 17 passing for just 85 yards but brought a calming presence to the offense and, most importantly, didn't turn the ball over.
Callahan told the media that Levis' injury is "improving," but it remains to be seen if his performance on the field will do the same.
"He got a little treatment – he was here for most the week, and the weekend he got out for a day or two like everybody else did," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He is improving, so we'll see where he's at when we practice on Wednesday. He's definitely better than he was after the game."
Levis, who logged a full practice coming off the bye week, will get his next shot at showing he's deserving of the starting job when the Titans host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!