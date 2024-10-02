Titans Opponent Loses All-Pro LB
The Tennessee Titans may have been granted a reprieve in their schedule during the month of October.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for four games after violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
This means Miller won't be able to return until Week 9 at the earliest, which confirms his absence for Week 7 when the Bills play the Titans in Buffalo.
This is a big loss for the Bills considering Miller has been enjoying a bounce back season so far. After playing in 12 games last year for Buffalo recording just three tackles, Miller has made three sacks so far this season in just four games as the Bills have marched on to a 3-1 record to start the season.
At 35 years old, the former No. 2 overall pick is proving that he still has some gas in the tank and that he shouldn't be ruled out as a contributor moving forward.
However, his four-game suspension certainly halts his momentum, and that's a big loss for the Bills.
The Titans should be lucky that they won't be seeing Miller this season. In five career games against the Titans, Miller has 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks, so he won't be able to add to those totals in this next meeting.
The offensive line has struggled so far this season, allowing 16 sacks. Will Levis is the third-most sacked quarterback in the NFL behind Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.
The Bills defense is still scary without Miller, but they will be short-handed against the Titans when they come to western New York later in the month.
For now, the Titans will enjoy their bye and then begin to prepare for their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 before focusing on the Bills in Week 7.
