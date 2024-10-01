Titans Coach Addresses Will Levis Benching Rumors
The Tennessee Titans are leaving South Beach with a 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins, but they are also exiting the Sunshine State with a bit of a quarterback controversy.
Will Levis exited the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury after trying to make a dive towards the first-down marker. He was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph on the ensuing drive, and he managed the game very well, leading the Titans to their first win of the season.
While Rudolph played well after Levis threw an interception, coach Brian Callahan put any benching rumors to rest after the game.
"If Will [Levis] was healthy, he is our quarterback," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "It was not a decision based on anything other than his health and protecting him, particularly with the bye week. With the shoulder that didn't feel great, I didn't want to put him out back there and I knew I was going to run the ball quite a bit. He's our starter when he's healthy and we're ready to roll with him."
It appears that Levis will be the team's starting quarterback when the Titans return to action following their bye in Week 6 when the Indianapolis Colts come to town, but that doesn't mean conversation about who should be under center won't take place over the next two weeks.
While Rudolph didn't blow the roof off, he played mistake-free football and kept the Titans even-keeled throughout the game. That's more than what Levis can say, after he threw his sixth interception of the season in just four appearances shortly before suffering his shoulder injury.
While this may not be the official passing of the torch from Levis to Rudolph, this game will be referenced as a reason why the change is made if the starter continues to turn the ball over.
