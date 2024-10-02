Could Titans Send Star WR to Chiefs?
The Tennessee Titans finally won their first game of the season this past Monday, but they still don't appear to be legitimate contenders.
That could mean the Titans may sell off some pieces between now and the NFL trade deadline, and one prominent name that could be on the move is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Given that the Kansas City Chiefs are in dire need of receiving help after losing both Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice, they seem like a natural fit for Hopkins.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has named Hopkins as one of the most likely targets for the Chiefs in the wake of Rice's injury.
"Getting an opportunity to work with Patrick Mahomes within Andy Reid's offense could give Hopkins the shot in the arm he needs to get his career back on track," Kay wrote.
Hopkins may no longer be the same All-Pro receiver he was during his days with the Houston Texans, but he is just one year removed from hauling in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kansas City had issues at wide receiver last season and attempted to address the hole during the offseason by signing Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy.
Well, Brown suffered a shoulder injury during the Chiefs' preseason opener, and Rice sustained what appeared to be a serious knee injury this past Sunday.
That leaves Kansas City with Worthy and not a whole lot else in its aerial attack, which should open the door for a significant trade.
Hopkins would certainly be an interesting candidate for the Chiefs. He has only logged 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2024, but with a better quarterback situation and a superior system in Kansas City overall, you have to figure his numbers would see a bump with the Chiefs.
