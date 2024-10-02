Titans Get Positive Update on Will Levis Injury
On Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, the Tennessee Titans saw second-year quarterback Will Levis go down with a shoulder injury.
That left many wondering whether or not the young signal caller would miss time. At this point, it sounds like the Titans are receiving good injury news about their starting quarterback.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tennessee currently believes that Levis "should be fine" when the team returns from their bye week. He also noted that head coach Brian Callahan has already announced Levis to be his starter moving forward.
Levis has gotten off to a slow start this season. After an offseason full of hype following a rookie campaign that saw him show flashes of big-time arm potential, the young quarterback has not lived up to the expectations.
Through the first three games and some change of the 2024 season, Levis has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 91 yards on the ground.
At just 25 years old, there have been major overreactions to Levis' start to the season.
Some believe that the Titans should consider moving on from him already. There were others who called for Tennessee to consider trading him for Bryce Young. It's far too early in his career to be talking like that.
While the Titans would have loved to see Levis come out and dominate this season, he's still just in his second NFL season.
Hopefully, Levis will be able to resume his duties as the starting quarterback coming out of the bye week. If he can pick up his level of play in the next few games, all of the outside noise will begin disappearing.
Everyone in Tennessee is still hoping to see Levis be the franchise quarterback answer. The panic is understandable after the rough start to the year, but it's also unfounded.
Fans need to slow down a bit and give Levis some time. Ripping into him every time he struggles will simply feed into a lack of confidence that would be extremely dangerous.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!