Steelers Sign Former Titans LB
A former Tennessee Titans linebacker has agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the NFL offseason.
Thomas Rush, who spent the last two years as a member of the Titans, has been signed by the Steelers to a reserve/futures contract. Nick Farabaugh of PennLive reported on the matter.
Even though Rush has not been able to prove himself on the field during a regular season game, he has shown flashes of being an athletic linebacker.
During his college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Rush ended up totaling 86 tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and five defended passes. He showed enough talent and potential to land with Tennessee and now will look to get his career jumpstarted with the Steelers.
As for the Titans, they have a lot of work to do this offseason as well. Obviously, the quarterback situation will be the biggest question mark that they have to answer.
Many expect Tennessee to take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That should answer the biggest question the team has surrounding it right now.
Following them figuring out the quarterback situation, the Titans need to bring in more talent around their new signal caller. They will need to bring in more wide receiver talent with Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine being free agents.
Adding more pieces to the defensive side of the football will be a major priority as well.
All of that being said, Rush has found a new opportunity in Pittsburgh. Hopefully, he can get his career going with the Steelers and prove that he's more than capable of being at least a role player at the NFL level.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!