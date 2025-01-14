Former Titans GM Still Has Faith in Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are looking for a new general manager after firing Ran Carthon earlier this month.
Carthon spent two seasons with the Titans, but the beginning of the end of his tenure may have come early on when he selected quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Levis has yet to show the Titans that it was the right decision to make the pick as he finished just 2-10 as a starter in his second season in the league. However, Carthon believes Levis will figure things out.
"I think Will’s going to be fine," Carthon said in an interview with 104.5 The Zone h/t Nick Suss of The Tennessean. "We have to understand with Will that I think this might’ve been the fourth different offense he’s had to learn in as many years. Just him having another year in the system is going to help him."
While Levis hasn't had the continuity to establish some consistency, Carthon's opinion is irrelevant if his replacement doesn't share the same beliefs. In fact, firing Carthon shows that the Titans did not agree with his direction of the team, and that includes drafting Levis.
The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and they could use that selection to take Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado or Cam Ward from Miami to replace Levis as the potential franchise quarterback.
Levis could still find a way to make it as a starting quarterback, but Carthon's departure and the current state of affairs make it hard for him to find that path with the Titans moving forward. If it were to happen, it would likely come after a trade or release from Tennessee in the next few years.
