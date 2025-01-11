Titans, Falcons Could Team Up for Major Trade
The Tennessee Titans have a whole lot of work to do this offseason, and perhaps one of their top priorities will be finding more weapons for whoever will be playing quarterback in 2025.
Right now, the Titans have Calvin Ridley and not a whole lot else in the aerial attack. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is slated to hit free agency, and Tennessee is very thin on playmakers otherwise.
The Titans will have a nice amount of cap space to make some moves in free agency, but they may have a difficult time luring top players to join their squad.
As a result, Tennessee may need to turn to trades, which is why the Titans should place a call to the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about tight end Kyle Pitts.
There is a growing buzz that the Falcons could end up trading Pitts during the offseason, as the former first-round pick has just one year remaining on his deal and has been a bit of a disappointment since his fantastic rookie campaign in 2021.
This past season, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. That certainly isn't bad, but it's not what Atlanta anticipated.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do the 24-year-old some good.
Pitts is slated to earn $10.9 million in base salary next season, which is not incredibly expensive. If the Titans draft Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with their No. 1 pick (and they probably will), the incoming rookie signal-caller will need some comfortable targets.
Pitts could represent just that, as his 6-foot-6 frame allows him to be a big target over the middle of the field to move the chains.
Remember: the University of Florida product hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a score during his inaugural campaign, so he definitely has the talent to produce in a big way.
We'll see if Tennessee explores this potential option in the coming months.
