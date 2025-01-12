Titans Urged to Select Penn State Star in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but many fans are calling for the team to potentially go an unexpected route at or near the top of the draft order.
Despite the need for a franchise quarterback, the performance of Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter in the College Football Playoff has caught the attention of those that are eyeing a best fit Tennessee at No. 1 overall. The buzz surrounding Carter and the Titans has gained noticeable traction on social media since it became official that Tennessee would have the top selection.
The Bussin' With the Boys podcast posted on X the prospect of Tennessee selecting Carter, and the account was far from the only one that brought up the idea. A Titans fan account even tweeted out the possibility of trading down from No. 1 to acquire additional assets before selecting Carter, a move that could help the team in the long run when considering the lack of quarterback depth in this year's draft.
Additionally, NFL Draft and Titans reporter Justin Melo suggested that Carter is the "ideal" target for the Titans if they do end up trading down.
It even went as far as Pro Football Network posting a jersey swap of Carter in Titans threads. Take a look:
Whether or not Carter actually goes No. 1 is anyone's guess, but his talent is certainly among the best in the 2025 class. During his three seasons at Penn State, the Philadelphia native tallied 173 total tackles (105 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Penn State made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal this season, and Carter's career-high 12 sacks were a major reason why. Time will tell if his NFL destiny is with Tennessee or elsewhere,
