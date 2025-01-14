Could Titans Actually Trade Jeffrey Simmons?
Could Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons be trying to angle his way to the New England Patriots?
It appeared that way earlier on Monday, when Simmons liked a social media post urging the Patriots to acquire him via trade after hiring Mike Vrabel, who had previously coached Simmons in Tennessee.
However, Simmons has cleared the air and has assured everyone that he has no intention of leaving the Titans.
But could the Titans trade Simmons?
It could be a possibility considering that Tennessee is entering rebuilding mode and may want to stockpile as much draft capital as it possibly can.
Simmons would likely have significant value on the trade market, as he is just 27 years old and is under contract through 2027.
The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best interior defensive linemen in football, so there would surely be no shortage if suitors if he becomes available.
And let's remember: Simmons was floated as a potential trade candidate back at the deadline, but the Titans opted to hold on to him. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 76 tackles, five sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
All things considered, Simmons was one of the few bright spots on a terrible Tennessee ballclub in 2024 and has is a fierce leader in the locker room, so the Titans really shouldn't move the former first-round pick unless they can garner massive return for him.
At this point, Tennessee needs to add talent; not subtract it. Again, it's one thing if a team comes along and makes the Titans an offer they can't refuse, but placing Simmons on the trade block just for the heck of it wouldn't be the best idea.
