Titans Name Interim HC After Brian Callahan Firing
The Tennessee Titans are going in a different direction after firing head coach Brian Callahan.
The move came a day after the team lost 20-10 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, dropping the team's record to 1-5 and his overall mark to 4-19 through two seasons. With Callahan fired, the Titans have named Mike McCoy as the team's interim head coach. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
McCoy, 53, serves as a senior offensive assistant, but has over 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL. His coaching career began in 2000 with the Carolina Panthers, where he stayed in various roles until 2008.
In 2009, he was hired under Josh McDaniels to be the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator, a role he held for four years. In 2013, the San Diego Chargers hired him to be their head coach.
McCoy went 27-37 in four seasons with the Chargers before being fired at the end of the 2016 season. Since then, he's been with the Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Titans a few months ago.
McCoy becomes interim head coach
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker released a statement following Callahan's dismissal.
"After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans," the statement read.
"While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."
Now, McCoy gets the chance to lead the Titans for the final 11 games of the season, auditioning for the chance to become the team's head coach for the 2026 campaign. It won't be an easy task, but xxMcCoy should be up for it as he is thrust into a difficult situation trying to turn things around for a one-win team in the middle of October.
