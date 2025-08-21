What Return of Titans CB Means for Defense
The Tennessee Titans' head coach Brian Callahan is not the only one smiling this week. With L'Jarius Sneed coming off the PUP list, the veteran cornerback has been cleared to resume all physical football activities.
Dennard Wilson, the defensive coordinator for the Titans, is also happy to see the two-time Super Bowl champion come back to the field. Counting Tennessee's Week 5 close loss to the Indianapolis Colts last year, the Titans went 2-11 once Sneed was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
"It's good to have him back out there," said Wilson. "He's chomping at the bit and has done everything in his power in the training room to get to this point. I'm excited for the young man, not just the football player, because I know the work he's put in to get out there."
With Sneed back for the Titans, not only can Tennessee focus on other areas of need, but they won't have to worry about bringing in a Pro-Bowl level replacement to their passing defense.
How does the Tennessee Titans defense get even better now?
Even without Sneed, the Titans managed to have one of the best passing defenses in the league. In 2024, only the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles allowed fewer passing yards than Tennessee. The Titans ranked first in the AFC and second in the entire league in that category last season.
Having Sneed back helps take the pressure off of his teammate and second-year corner Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. Last year, the Titans' rookie came up with his first career interception in the 32-27 win over the Houston Texans. Sneed's veteran presence and leadership can only help Brownlee and their teammates in the secondary.
Safety Amani Hooker held it down for the Titans' passing defense as Sneed could only look on from the sideline. Hooker had a career high of five interceptions last season. That is more than what the sixth-year player had combined in his previous three seasons.
As Sneed comes back he can also help new Titans safety Xavier Woods. The 30-year-old Woods joins Tennessee with 13 career picks to his credit. He has previously played for the three other NFC teams before switching to the AFC this year.
The first two opponents for the Titans in 2025 are the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams feature quarterbacks (Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford, respectively) who can throw the ball field and advance the chains. Sneed and his teammates will be prepared for such passing attacks.
Having a healthy and recharged Sneed makes this Titans' secondary a force to be reckoned with. They should do better than last year's mark of 3-14. The return of Tennessee's star corner makes both Callahan and Wilson very happy. It also does the same for his team and the fans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!