Titans Star Returns to Practice After Season-Ending Injury
It looks like a return for Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is right around the corner.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sneed has officially passed his physical and will be set to return to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.
The news matches the sentiment Coach Callahan held earlier in the week when asked about the status of Sneed's return before the year, noting that he'd be "hopeful" the 28-year-old would come off the PUP list ahead of the season. Sneed now finds himself on track to do just that.
While it's just a return to practice in limited fashion, it's a huge development surrounding one of the most notable playmakers on the Titans' defense. Sneed has been out of the mix since Week 5 last year with a quadriceps injury, which would require surgery, put him on the Injured Reserve list, and sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Now, though, Sneed has seemingly recovered across the offseason to get back to speed, looks set to compete in practice for the first time since last season, and with signs pointing in a positive direction, could put him in line to start Week 1 of the season vs. the Denver Broncos.
While Sneed was healthy for the Titans last year, he logged 23 combined tackles and two for loss in that limited sample size. He came aboard Tennessee last offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs on a four-year, $74.6 million deal to make him one of the highest-paid corners in the league, and may finally get the opportunity to prove himself in full capacity for the 2025 campaign.
As of now, the Titans' depth on the boundary behind Sneed remains pretty thin, with the likes of Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., and Gabe Jeudy-Lally holding it down. Having the two-time Super Bowl champion in Sneed back in that mix would be a huge get, and could pay major dividends in Tennessee's pass defense if he's able to be back to full form in Week 1.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!