Titans' Brian Callahan Facing Immense Pressure
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with a bit more optimism than they faced across their last campaign.
They'll be led out by their number-one overall pick and hopeful answer to their quarterback questions in Cam Ward, have a revitalized and improved offensive line in front of him, and a few new receivers in the mix that give this struggling offense a sense of new hope for the year ahead.
But in the process of that upward swing for the Titans, it also makes for a pressing situation in the case of head coach and offensive guru Brian Callahan –– who could be in for a make-or-break year in terms of his future with the franchise.
In the midst of ESPN's latest preseason power rankings, Turron Davenport outlined the name on the Titans facing the most pressure ahead of the 2025 campaign, where the focus was all on Coach Callahan and his hopes of making it through his second year in the building.
"He is known for his work with Joe Burrow, who was the No.1 pick by the Bengals in 2020," Davenport wrote. "The Titans are relying on Callahan to help resurrect their franchise and re-create his previous success with this year's No.1 pick, Cameron Ward. The past two coaches for teams that selected quarterbacks first didn't make it to their second season. Will Callahan?"
The expectations for the Titans this season aren't to win a Super Bowl; it centers upon furnishing the best setting and surroundings for Ward to develop and grow into the franchise guy he was aspired to be. A lot of that responsibility falls on Callahan's shoulders to create that successful foundation, and that pressure comes on pretty immediately. If that doesn't happen in year one, it could mark the end of his time on this staff.
That's what makes this year so vital for Callahan and Ward to be a strong pairing with one another. The Titans brought in Callahan from the Cincinnati Bengals two offseasons ago with the mindset that he could work similar magic with this Tennessee offense as he did with Joe Burrow and his rise to stardom.
Will this Titans roster have the means to meet that mark? It remains to be seen, but if this Tennessee offense sees similar pitfalls to reside among the worst units in the NFL, it could be what signals the end of Callahan's time at the helm.
