Rookie Linebacker Could Be Titans Green Dot
NASHVILLE — A common question about the Tennessee Titans is who will be responsible for calling the signals on defense. This question arises because the previous person holding this role, Azeez Al-Shaair, left the team as a free agent and joined the Houston Texans in the offseason. Al-Shaair led the team in tackles and was a key player in the Titans' defensive lineup.
In the dynamic world of the National Football League, one player on the defensive team can don a green dot on their helmet, signifying their role as the communication link with the sideline. This responsibility is typically entrusted to a seasoned player due to its crucial role in coordinating the defense and adjusting strategies on the field.
However, the Titans are contemplating a bold move-assigning this crucial role to Cedrick Gray, a promising rookie linebacker, for the upcoming season. This decision, if implemented, could mark a significant shift in the team's defensive strategies, as it would demonstrate a shift toward the roster getting younger.
Gray was in town last weekend for the Titans rookie minicamp. He got his first taste of life in the NFL, showcasing his skills in various drills and demonstrating his understanding of the team's defensive schemes. Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan had lofty praise for Gray's progress, citing his quick grasp of the team's strategies and his ability to communicate effectively on the field.
"Command. As you saw today, they did some sort of 11-on-11, more walk-through, introduce a couple of coverages," Callahan said after Friday's practice. "You see the command there as being able to get people lined up, communicate amongst the defense. You see him interact with his peers off the field, in the locker room, in the building, in the meeting room. So there's things you can glean from it.
"A lot of it's going to have to do with how quickly he can understand the information and then be able to communicate it to others in a live moment. Now, there's no live football here to be played but, that's where you'll see how quickly he can pick it up. It's an important part of that process of determining if he has that leadership ability."
Gray enjoyed the challenge of lining the defense up in practice.
"It was good," he said. "That's something in the job that I want to be able to have. So being able to go out there and do that for the first time today, it was great."
Gray's position coach, Frank Bush, also believes the former North Carolina linebacker can adapt quickly.
"He's shown leadership, he's shown the ability to fix his mistakes; he self-corrects," Bush said last Thursday. "He talks football. There's a lot of football knowledge in there. He understands schemes and whatnot, so you know you're dealing with a set of traits that will help him go forward."
For Gray to secure the green dot, he must overcome a significant hurdle-earning a spot in the starting lineup as a rookie This is no small feat, especially for a fourth-round pick. However, the Titans seem confident in Gray's abilities and are eagerly awaiting his performance in the upcoming season.
"I always tell rookies at this first part of the offseason for them it's going to feel like they're going to lose some confidence," Callahan said. "It's going to be hard. And the key is to make sure you don't lose that confidence because by the time you get to training camp, everything should start to settle down a little bit and you should be able to feel like you can go play and play fast. But it is a process, and it's not easy, so there's patience on both sides. Ours in terms of our evaluation and on them, knowing that it's going to come at some point. But, as long as you're putting the work in, you have a chance to get to where you need to get to."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!