Titans vs. 49ers Preview: First Answer to Big Questions
The NFL is officially back as the Tennessee Titans season will begin on Saturday against the San Fransisco 49ers for their first pre-season game at 6:00 pm central time.
The Titans and 49ers couldn't have had opposite seasons in 2023 with the Titans securing a 6-11 record and the No. 8 NFL draft pick, and the 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVIII.
The Titans have a lot to prove in this first game with a young second-year quarterback in Will Levis, some young running backs fighting for the RB3 spot including Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut, and Jabari Small. A few Titans offensive linemen are hoping to prove they belong, like right guard Dillon Radunz and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. The 49ers offense is also looking to fight for a roster spot.
There have been talks about the possibility of Pro-Bowl third-season quarterback Brock Purdy earning some time during the pre-season. Another player to look out for is rookie speedster running back out of Louisville, Isaac Guerendo.
The 49ers biggest conflict this season is regarding star receiver Brandon Aiyuk and him requesting a trade. With that, pre-season will be a great stage for rookie receivers Ricky Pearsall out of Florida and Jacob Cowing out of Arizona to prove they can step up and be the WR2 or WR3.
The main defensive piece that Titans fans are looking forward to seeing is their fourth-round linebacker pick Cedric Gray.
A new 49er defender that San Fransisco hopes can prove himself is rookie second-round corner Renardo Green who recorded 43 tackles including 2.5 for loss, 13 passes defended, and an interception last season at FSU.
The 49ers are currently favored by 3 points, their spread is 5.5, and their moneyline is +185. Tony's Picks predicts the score to be 24-20 in favor of San Fransisco.
The last time the Titans battled the 49ers was at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night, Dec. 23, 2021. Tennessee won by a final score of 20-17 to improve their record to 6-9 in 15 all-time matchups with the 49ers in the regular season. The Titans will hope to start the pre-season 1-0 and add another win to this matchup.
