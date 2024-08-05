Titans Get Status Update on 49ers QB
The Tennessee Titans are preparing for a visit from the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener on Saturday.
It will be the first time the 49ers have stepped onto a football field for a game since Super Bowl LVIII, where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.
In that game, second-year quarterback Brock Purdy completed 23 of 38 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, which are respectable numbers, but ultimately not enough to secure a win against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Purdy could look to make his 2024 debut against the Titans on Saturday, but it isn't confirmed whether or not he will play.
“We haven’t talked about that, so just taking it one day at a time,” Purdy said via Pro Football Talk reporter Mike Florio. “I think it all just depends on how practices go and my reps and how I’m feeling and stuff. But, I’m sure we’ll make a decision here as the game comes closer.”
The Titans have yet to formalize a plan for the preseason, but coach Brian Callahan has alluded to the idea in the past of playing his starters. We're unsure how long the first-stringers will be out there, but it looks like there will be enough playing time for them throughout the next few weeks.
Knowing that the Titans could face some of the 49ers' starters is important because it could turn out to be a good litmus test for Tennessee. It will give them a good opportunity to find out where they stand early enough in training camp so they can make whatever improvements they need to.
If the starters don't play, it won't be an "opportunity missed" per se, but it will just be a different type of game than what it could be.
Kickoff between the 49ers and Titans is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
