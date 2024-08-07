Titans LB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Tennessee Titans defense has taken a big hit for the upcoming season.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, Titans linebacker Garret Wallow is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
Wallow, 25, was a fifth-round pick out of TCU in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, where he spent the majority of his first three seasons. Wallow was cut after training camp last summer, but he reverted back to the practice squad.
In late December, the Titans took him from the Texans practice squad to their main roster, where he has been ever since. Wallow played three games for the Titans at the end of the 2023 campaign, recording six tackles for the team.
Wallow was expected to compete to be one of the top linebackers in Dennard Wilson's defense this season, but now that he is out for the year, that opportunity will go to some other players.
In the Titans' unofficial depth chart, Wallow was the second-string inside linebacker. Now, players like Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, fourth-round rookie Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams and JoJo Domann will get an opportunity to fill that role.
Losing Wallow for the season is a big blow to the defensive depth and special teams. Wallow was going to be a situational player, but the setback could put his career in jeopardy.
Wallow's rookie contract expires after the season, making him a free agent in the spring. He'll have a long road of recovery to get back from the injury, but the recovery time should make it to where he'll be able to participate in offseason activities in 2025. If he can return by then, maybe the Titans or another team will take another shot on him in hopes that he will return to form.
