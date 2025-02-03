Titans Acquire Browns Star in Intriguing Trade Proposal
The Tennessee Titans have a whole lot of needs heading into the offseason, and while everyone is focused on the quarterback position, one of the Titans' most glaring holes is along their offensive line.
More specifically, Tennessee has a pretty big need at right tackle.
As a result, the Titans should absolutely pursue some help at the position in the coming months, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggests that Tennessee swings a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Jack Conklin.
Ballentine proposes that the Titans trade their fourth-round draft pick for the two-time All-Pro, who spent the first four years of his NFL career in Tennessee.
"The offensive line has been a work in progress. The only glaring weakness at this point is right tackle and bringing Conklin back into the fold would be a fitting short-term fix," Ballentine wrote. "Conklin was ranked third in our initial trade block big board for the offseason."
Conklin, who played his collegiate football at Michigan State, was originally selected by the Titans with the eighth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.
He was very impressive right out of the gate, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection during his rookie campaign. He would proceed to sign with the Browns in 2020 and then notched First-Team All-Pro honors yet again during his debut season in Cleveland.
Oddly enough, Conklin has never made a Pro Bowl.
The past few years, though, the 30-year-old has dealt with some persistent injury issues that have limited him to just 35 games since 2021.
When healthy, Conklin remains a decent pass blocker, but he is certainly not the same player he was pre-injury.
Still, the Titans may seriously want to consider exploring a reunion with him, especially if the cost is fairly minimal.
