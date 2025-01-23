Titans Star Reacts to Patriots Hiring Former Coach
Another former member of the Tennessee Titans coaching staff has made his way over to the New England Patriots.
Outside of the Patriots' new hire at head coach, adding former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel onto their staff, New England has also added another previous name stationed with the Titans for many years: former defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
Williams has officially been named as the next defensive coordinator for the Patriots ahead of the 2025 season, getting a much-deserved promotion since his success with the Titans, as well as during his latest season with the Detroit Lions.
And with the hire, Titans star Jeffery Simmons took to socials to congratulate his former coach on getting the nod for defensive coordinator.
"Wow!" Simmons wrote in a post on X. "So happy for Big T man! You deserve it Coach! Congrats to you and your family!"
Upon Simmons' start with the Titans in 2019, Williams had a significant role in his development in their tenure together. The two were paired up from 2019 to 2023 before Williams ultimately departed for Detroit.
In Williams' time with Simmons, the star defensive lineman posted 26.5 sacks, 233 combined tackles, and even had two Pro Bowl and All-Pro appearances in 2021 and 2022.
Williams also generated some major success with the Titans defending against the run. From 2018-23, Tennessee ranked fourth in the NFL for opposing rushing yards at 10,044-- a component of the defense which Williams had a strong part in.
While Simmons nixed any chatter of his potential interest of joining Vrabel, Williams and the Patriots in another viral social post, expect the star defender to continue to support New England's new regime from afar as he hopes to be a focal point of rebuilding up a strong unit in Tennessee.
