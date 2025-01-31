Former Titans GM Targeted by AFC South Team
After a 3-14 season, the Tennessee Titans are looking to head into a new era with second-year head coach Brian Callahan and newly-hired general manager Mike Borgonzi. But as they do so, a former Titans exec could be returning to the AFC South.
Per reports from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking at former Titans general manager Jon Robinson as a potential candidate for their GM vacancy. The Jags fired Trent Baalke earlier this month after four seasons with the team.
"The first two names that have come up for the job that I’ve heard pretty consistently are Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and ex-Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson," Breer wrote. "Both are very strong scouts and come from a championship pedigree — the difference is simply age and experience, where Cunningham is a rising star and Robinson would be the battle-tested option, with his experience in the division a nice bonus."
Like the Titans, the Jaguars are coming off a dreadful season where they finished with just one more win than Tennessee. The team's potential hiring of Robinson could help turn things around, but Titans fans might approve of this move for the downfall of their division rivals considering what the former GM did during his time in Tennessee.
Robinson has received heavy criticism over the past few years for trading former star receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, a move that's now been deemed a major failure by Titans fans. Brown is set to play in his second Super Bowl in three seasons next week.
“The decision we made today, it was a tough one,” Robinson said of the trade in 2022, per the Titans team website. “We really appreciate what A.J. has done here for our football team, on the field and in the community. We had discussions back and forth and we realized we got to the point where it was going to be hard to get a deal done (to keep him). So, the trade thing kind of manifested.”
Time will tell if Robinson ends up becoming the next GM in Jacksonville ahead of the 2025 season.
