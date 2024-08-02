Titans are AFC South Contenders Under One Circumstance
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is being given all the tools to succeed this season.
He has better receivers to throw to by adding Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to the team. He also has a revamped offensive line with veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III and rookie left tackle JC Latham, and he has a new coach in Brian Callahan that has a system that can set him up for success and highlight his arm strength.
In reality, the best-case scenario for Levis and the Titans is to win the Super Bowl. It won't be easy but every team is currently tied for first place, so it isn't completely out of the question. Winning the Super Bowl in Year 2 is something former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was able to do, and Bleacher Report writer Alex Holder imagined a scenario where Levis had a Wentz-like breakout in his second NFL season.
"There's reason to believe Levis could be on the same trajectory as both quarterbacks have similar skill sets with big arms and decent athleticism. Also, the Titans have a good receiving corps this year with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go along with a Bill Callahan-coached offensive line to support the young quarterback," Holder writes. "Mix that in with a defense that features Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry III in the trenches along with L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie and Roger McCreary at cornerback, and Tennessee could be a sneaky contender in the AFC South with good quarterback play."
It's hard to imagine the Titans going all the way to the Super Bowl, but they certainly shouldn't be ruled out as a playoff contender.
The Titans did improve on paper on both sides of the football and that should be recognized. It will be up to Levis to carry out the vision for the team and lead them, but if he answers the call, Tennessee could skyrocket back up towards the top of the AFC South standings.
