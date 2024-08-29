Titans Announce Multiple Number Changes
The Tennessee Titans added three new players in the aftermath of the 53-man roster cutdown.
The team acquired linebacker Ernest Jones in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams while the team claimed Houston Texans pass rusher Ali Gaye and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Julius Wood off waivers.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Jones will wear No. 53, Gaye will don No. 59 and Wood will have No. 24 on his jersey.
Jones, 24, will get to keep his jersey number that he has had for the past two seasons with the Rams. He started out his career wearing No. 50, but that has since changed to No. 53. Jones comes to the Titans expected to be the team's starting inside linebacker alongside Kenneth Murray Jr., who signed with Tennessee in free agency from the Los Angeles Chargers this spring.
Gaye, 25, spent three years at LSU and went undrafted last year. He signed with the Texans after the draft and was on the practice squad for all of last season. He wore No. 90 during training camp with the Texans, but now he's moving down to No. 59.
Wood, 23, played three seasons at East Carolina before going undrafted this spring. He led his team in tackles in each of the last two seasons, making him a priority free agent when he signed with the Cowboys after not being chosen in the draft. He joins a group of veteran defensive backs that is led by Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.
With their numbers solidified, the trio of new Titans will begin practicing with the team this week as they get ready for their season opener, which is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 on the road against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!