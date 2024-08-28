Former Titans RB Heads to Chargers
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins is no longer a free agent.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Haskins has been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Haskins, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Titans back in 2022. He ran the ball for 93 yards in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve last year. He competed alongside Jabari Small and Julius Chestnut for the third running back role behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, but ultimately missed out on the spot.
Now, he's going to the Chargers, where he'll be coached once again by Jim Harbaugh, who helped recruit him at Michigan.
Haskins played four years under Harbaugh with the Wolverines, but his last year with him in 2021 helped him get drafted. Haskins ran the ball for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns. Now, he'll get to continue their partnership with Harbaugh moving to the Chargers this offseason.
There's room for opportunity in the Chargers backfield as well, which makes Los Angeles a good destination for Haskins. The Chargers lost Austin Ekeler in free agency to the Washington Commanders, so a new lead back must emerge.
The team signed Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins from the Baltimore Ravens, which gives them experience with Jim's brother John. However, both have been ravaged by injuries throughout their career. The team also has Jaret Patterson and sixth-round rookie Kimani Vidal, but neither represent a true potential star back.
Haskins won't be given a huge role right away, but given his history with Harbaugh, he has the chance to move up the depth chart in Los Angeles more than he would have in Tennessee.
Haskins and the Chargers will host the Titans in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10.
