Titans Announce Starting QB vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans will square off on Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 NFL action.
Leading up to the game, there have been questions about the quarterback situation for both teams. Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have both been dealing with injury issues.
Now, it sounds like fans will get to watch the showdown between the two 2023 quarterback draft picks.
As shared by Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, the Titans will give the starting nod at quarterback to Levis. Richardson has also been back at practice and is expected to start.
Throughout the first four games of the season, Levis has struggled to begin his second NFL season. He has thrown six interceptions, which has led to a lot of criticism from fans and the media.
Despite the turnover issues, Levis has had a quality year in other aspects. He has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards and four touchdowns. Levis has also picked up 91 yards on the ground.
Obviously, the hope is that he can come back this week and put together a strong performance. A big game would quiet some of the criticism and outside negativity.
Tennessee also needs to pick up a win in a bad way. They are just 1-3 at this point in the season. A win would help them work their way back into the conversation in the AFC.
As for the Colts, they are 2-3 on the year. Richardson has struggled as well this season, completing just 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has been able to chip in 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Looking at the numbers, Levis has actually outplayed the quarterback who was taken well ahead of him in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 4 overall.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Levis fares this week. It will be good to get him back on the field and he'll have an opportunity to shut down his critics with a big outing.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!