Titans Get Uninspiring Update on Will Levis Injury
The Tennessee Titans are set to come out of their bye week to host an AFC South division rivalry game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Ahead of this coming week's game, there are questions about the status of second-year starting quarterback Will Levis.
On Monday, head coach Brian Callahan spoke out about the situation and offered a concerning update about the young signal caller.
"It’s gonna be a process during the week of getting comfortable. I mean, it’s probably not gonna be pain free. It’s just the nature of the throwing shoulder injury, and you do your best to manage it. As long as he feels he can do his job then he’s gonna go do it," Callahan said.
That isn't the most positive update that fans were hoping to hear. Levis is clearly not at 100 percent right now. Playing him could potentially result in the injury getting worse.
Should he not be able to play this week, Mason Rudolph will likely get the start. Against the Miami Dolphins in the Titans' last game, Rudolph ended up completing just nine of his 17 pass attempts for 85 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Clearly, those numbers are not going to get the job done. Tennessee needs much better production from the quarterback position to have any chance at turning its season around.
Levis has not had the kind of second NFL season that fans were hoping to see either. He has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 91 yards on the ground. The turnover numbers have been concerning.
At this point in the season, fans are already hitting the panic button on Levis. Some are even calling for the team to look into replacement options.
It's far too early to begin giving up on Levis. Plenty of good quarterbacks have had rough second seasons. He's young and deserves some time to get things going.
Hopefully, the injury will continue to heal throughout the week. It sounds like the Titans are hoping Levis can play against the Colts, but that is far from a sure thing at this point time.
As more updates become available about the young quarterback, we will make sure to share them.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!