Titans Biggest Player Has Hunger
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into his first season in the league with a lot to prove.
As the No. 1 overall pick, he knows he has the talent to be one of the best players in the league, so he needs the work ethic to back it up.
“To his credit, I’ve seen players come in during the offseason, in the spring, and they’re all gung ho—I’m gonna do this, and I’m gonna be here until eight o’clock,” Titans coach Brian Callahan told Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer.
“And it lasts for a little bit. And, sometimes, it definitely falls away, and by the time you get to training camp, they’re right back in the normal routine like most players are. But Cam’s been impressive—he hasn’t. He hasn’t changed, and he probably never will."
“That’s just who he is. And that’s always cool when you can say, O.K., this is for real, this is who he is, it’s not an act, this is just his process. For a player his age to have a routine and a process that he sticks to is also impressive. A lot of guys are trying to figure it out—they’re trying to figure out what it looks like for them, and Cam very much already knows what it is.”
Ward has the hunger for greatness, which is exactly what the Titans need. The team finished 3-14 last season and needed a bit of a fire up the rear in order to get back to the way things were.
The Titans have spiraled in the last four years from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That's not the standard the franchise is trying to uphold.
Instead, the Titans want to be one of the prolific winners in the league and they hope Ward can be the quarterback that can lead them back to where they want to be.
Ward and the Titans are set to play in their final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
