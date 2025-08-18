Titans LB Named Preseason Winner After Performance vs. Falcons
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray is making some headway in his battle for a starting spot on the team's defense ahead of the regular season.
Gray was listed as a second-string linebacker, but Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed him as one of his preseason winners after the Titans' 23-20 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
"Cornerback Kendell Brooks provided the biggest highlight of the game with a pick-six off of Easton Stick that will help his chances of making the team. However, second-year linebacker Cedric Gray was an even bigger winner," Knox wrote.
"Gray and fellow 2024 draft pick James Williams Sr. are competing for a starting spot next to Cody Barton. Gray got the start on Friday and racked up five tackles, two assists and a disruptive rush that resulted in a half-sack. He also snagged an interception, though it was called back for defensive holding."
Can Gray Win Starting LB Spot?
Gray is in direct competition with James Williams Sr. for the starting linebacker spot on defense next to Cody Barton. Both players are entering their second season, but the latter is off to an early lead in their position battle.
Williams was a safety in college at Miami, but the Titans coaching staff feels he would be a better fit at linebacker. Gray was a prototypical linebacker coming out of college at North Carolina as a fourth-round pick.
Unfortunately for Gray, he dealt with a shoulder injury in his rookie year related to the nerves in his muscles. That kept him out for 10 games last season and when he returned, he didn't play very much.
Gray was primarily a special teams player in his rookie season, so the Titans didn't get him much on defense. However, in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, he filled in for an injured Kenneth Murray Jr. and recorded 15 tackles in the team's loss.
Gray has potential at the position while Williams has the upside as someone they can grow and develop. Both are very different players, so the decision to start one over the other isn't an easy one to make.
