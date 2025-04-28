Titans' Biggest Steal May Be This Undrafted Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans landed a number of interesting players in the NFL Draft, but they also made a flurry of signings after the draft concluded.
Among the Titans' additions was Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard, who may very well have been Tennessee's biggest steal of the weekend.
Bernard spent six years at Utah, and while it took him quite a bit of time to get going, he finally broke out in 2024, racking up 1,009 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. In addition, he logged 30 catches for 150 yards.
It should be noted that Bernard was limited to just two games due to injuries the season prior, so perhaps he would have established himself sooner had it not been for that.
Nevertheless, Bernard went undrafted in a very deep running back class, and there is really no shame in that, considering the quality of players that were available at his position.
What Bernard lacks in breakaway speed he makes up for in terrific vision and shiftiness in making cutbacks, which could play very well on the NFL level. Of course, a strong offensive line may be required for the 23-year-old to experience legitimate success, and the Titans do not currently have that. They did, however, add Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore in free agency, so perhaps things are looking up for Tennessee in that regard.
The real challenge for Bernard will be breaking into Tennessee's halfback rotation. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are guaranteed spots, and Julius Chestnut also figures to be on the roster. That means Bernard may end up locked in a challenge with sixth-round pick Kalel Mullings, so it should be interesting to see how the battle shakes out in camp.
That being said, it's not like the Titans have a dynamic rushing attack, so a slot should be up for grabs for Bernard. The Utah product definitely has what it takes to contribute in the pros, so we'll see if Tennessee gives him the opportunity to do so next season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!