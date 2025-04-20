Cris Collinsworth Has Major Prediction for Titans' Likely No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans' number one selection of Miami's Cam Ward is all but cemented at the top of this year's draft.
After weeks of back and forth entering this year's offseason, with many questioning which way the Titans would turn with their prized top pick, the consensus is all on Ward, the mostly unquestioned top prospect at the position on the board.
And for some, Ward isn't just the best quarterback up for grabs in this year's draft class, he could have the tools to be a future superstar in the making.
The latest praise for the Titans' most likely number one pick comes from NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, who raved about the top signal caller in an interview with Pro Football Focus.
"I like Cam Ward," Collinsworth said. "I did from the beginning. He does a lot of things that I really liked. He showed some nice touch on the ball and some of the layering kind of throws. He would step up into the line of scrimmage and not look to run. He would look to throw... and he's a powerful runner too."
Ward had an impressive final season at the collegiate level with Miami, putting together 4,313 yards through the air, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 67.2% completion percentage. Pairing with an ideal combination of size, athleticism, and technical ability, and he's the far and away top quarterback in the class –– perhaps with a star future written all over him.
Though in the eyes of Collinsworth, there's one thing Ward may need to take note of during his transition to the pros before becoming that aspired star quarterback: the elite talent off the edge.
"The one thing about the college game is that these [quarterbacks] are pretty good. They're better athletes than the guys rushing them, as a general rule. That's not true at the next level," Collinsworth said. "So, I think he could do that a little bit better, but I do believe he is a possible star in this league.
If Ward can handle the pressure from the top edge rushers in the game like the greats, then things may be on his side to become the top quarterback this Titans franchise desperately covets. For some, it's a big adjustment to make, but with all of the other impressive traits going his way, signs point to Tennessee being in for a true difference maker under center.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get going with the Titans' number one pick on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
