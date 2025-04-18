Titans Land Franchise OT in NFL Redraft
The Tennessee Titans were in need of a franchise offensive tackle after last season's disastrous performance in the trenches.
The Titans filled that need in last year's draft by taking JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick and added Dan Moore Jr. in free agency to take over for him at left tackle, allowing the former Alabama lineman to move back to his natural spot on the right.
The goal is for Latham and Moore to be some of the best tackles in the NFL, much like Green Bay Packers star Zach Tom, who was chosen to go No. 64 overall to the Titans in FOX Sports writer Henry McKenna's full-league redraft.
"Texans edge Will Anderson said that Tom is the best offensive lineman he's faced in the NFL," McKenna writes.
"It was one of the first comments that put Tom on the map after he entered the NFL as a compelling, versatile offensive lineman as a fourth-rounder in 2022. Would he play guard? Would he play right tackle? Turns out, he's a left tackle — and a dang good one. He's 26 and not going to be the reason Mahomes loses in the Super Bowl. So, I'm happy."
With the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans did the expected thing and took Patrick Mahomes, so now Tennessee has a quarterback and one of the best people in the league protecting him. That's a good sign.
The Titans will hope to do that in this year's draft with the likely selection of Cam Ward. He is expected to take over immediately as Tennessee's starter, and he will have the chance to emerge into one of the league's top quarterbacks.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday and runs until Saturday, April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
