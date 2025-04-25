Titans Trade With Seahawks in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have made a trade.
Tennessee was slated to have the No. 35 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall. However, they have traded back in the draft, with the Seattle Seahawks making the jump ahead.
The Seahawks are sending picks 52 and 82 to Tennessee in exchange for the No. 35 pick. This gives the Titans a third-round pick, which they did not originally have. Giving the Titans another pick in the top 100 makes sense, as the Titans have several holes to fill on the roster.
The Seattle Seahawks, in turn, used the No. 35 pick to select safety Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.
Many Titans fans likely would have liked to see Tennessee stay put and take an impact player with that selection - perhaps even Emmanwori himself. That said, they will still be in position with the 52nd pick to land a high-caliber player, and will get another bite at the apple before the night is done in the third round. Will they add a receiver to go along with Cam Ward? Or perhaps more defensive help? We will find out soon enough.
