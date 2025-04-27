New Titans WR Had Memorable Game vs. Travis Hunter
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in a wide receiver that has proven ability to go up against the best college football has to offer.
On Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans traded up to select Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round at No. 136 overall. His selection came after Tennessee's fourth-round pick of Florida receiver Chimere Dike, but only one of them has had a dominating performance against Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner that went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During the 2023 season, Ayomanor had a performance for the ages against Hunter and Colorado. Stanford fell behind 29-0 at halftime in front of a rowdy home crowed in Boulder, as it appeared that the Buffs were headed for a dominant win.
But then Ayomanor went nuclear.
In the third quarter, he scored a 97-yard touchdown before scoring from 60 yards out in less than two minutes of game time later. Stanford used 26 unanswered points to cut the lead to 29-26 at the start of the fourth quarter before Hunter answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders.
A thrilling final five minutes saw the Cardinal tie the game at 36 to send the game to overtime, but Ayomanor wasn't done.
In the first overtime period, he had one of the top plays of the 2023 college football season after "Mossing" Hunter for a 30-yard touchdown grab to send the game to a second overtime. Stanford then hit a game-winning field goal to seal the improbable 46-43 comeback win.
Ayomanor finished the game with 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, Ayomanor will face off against Hunter twice a year in the AFC South.
"I'm excited to go against everybody," Ayomanor told reporters after getting drafted. "The competition is the best of the best here in the NFL and so you know, every game, and every practice, I'm going to be putting my best effort out there and before that even I'm going to be preparing, like my life depends on it and so I'm just really excited for that competition."
