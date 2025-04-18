Titans Release Former Pro Bowl DB
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to stay busy making roster moves ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wis.
The Titans announced that they've waived defensive back Justin Hardee Sr. and defensive end Khalid Duke with non-football injury designations. The move comes a day after the team parted ways with former third-round offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Tennessee recently re-signed Hardee Sr. but have now chosen to move in a different direction. As for Duke, the Titans signed him to an undrafted free agent deal last offseason before he appeared in two games as a rookie, posting one total tackle.
Hardee Sr. had spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, earning a Pro Bowl nod with the team as a special teamer in 2022. In his first year with Tennessee this past season, Hardee Sr. played in nine games while posting three total tackles. All 185 of his snaps with the Titans during the 2024 season came on special teams.
After the season, Hardee Sr. told Titans reporter Jim Wyatt that he wanted to return to the team but was unsure of what the future held. He had gotten his wish after the team re-signed him at the start of the offseason, but he'll now have to look for a new team.
"God willing I'll be back," Hardee Sr. said in January. "Came in the middle of season, I seen special changes were down. ... and I came in with a goal. My goal was to turn (special teams) around completely so that special teams wasn't a liability, but something that can help the team."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!