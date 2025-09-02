Titans' HC Breaks Down the Broncos Defense
The Tennessee Titans are officially under a week away from their season opener against the Denver Broncos. It's hard to imagine a tougher test for this team in week one; they have to travel to Denver to face one of the toughest defenses in the league with a rookie quarterback making his first regular season start. It won't be easy, but this offense is much different than last year's.
The biggest and most obvious difference is at quarterback. Cam Ward, who was the first overall pick in the draft, is taking over under center, and in front of him, he has a revamped offensive line. J.C. Latham will move back to right tackle with former Steelers' left tackle Dan Moore Jr. taking over his old spot. They also added veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency to sure up the interior of the offensive line. The Titans' offensive line should be much improved from the one that allowed over three sacks per game last year, but they'll start the season with a stiff test.
"Their defensive line is incredibly productive," said Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan. "They obviously led the league in sacks last year. Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper are all really, really productive players. Their front sets the tone, which allows them to cover really well."
Denver's defensive front is an absolute nightmare for an opposing offensive line. They don't have Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt or Micah Parsons rushing the passer, but they have seven guys who know how to play well together and a defensive coordinator who's a master at scheming up ways to get after the quarterback.
On top of an incredible defensive front, the Broncos also have arguably the best cornerback in football in Pat Surtain II. He's the star of the show, but it's important not to forget guys like Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillan are also returning to the team.
"They obviously have the Defensive Player of the Year playing corner for them in Pat Surtain," said Callahan. "They're a really stiff challenge from a personnel standpoint, and then on top of that, they're well coordinated. Vance Joseph is a long-time coordinator in this league and does a really good job with that group. You can see their continuity show up too. They play well together."
Cam Ward and the Titans' offense will be tested right away. There's a good chance they come out and struggle against a really good Denver defense, but if they can move the ball consistently, Titans fans will begin to feel very good about the Cam Ward era.
