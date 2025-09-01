Titans Rookie Among Favorites for Rookie of the Year
The Tennessee Titans put together a very strong draft class in 2025, which included former Miami quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Ward. It was exactly the type of draft a rebuilding team needed, and many of their draft picks should get serious playing time this season, the most notable of which will be Ward, who will be the Titans' starting QB this year.
Ward is expected to be one of the best rookies in the NFL this year and is obviously one of the favorites to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy. As of Sunday afternoon, Ward is +300 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year on FanDuel, with the only player ahead of him being Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty, who has +250 odds. On DraftKings, Ward's odds are a bit longer at +350, but he still has the second-best odds behind Jeanty.
This week, ESPN gave out their best Offensive Rookie of the Year picks, and like the sportsbooks, they believe Ward will finish second behind Jeanty in Rookie of the Year voting. Here's what they had to say about Ward:
"Ward has an exciting playing style that includes a quick release and great accuracy to all three levels of the field. For a Titans team that has been searching for a franchise QB, he brings plenty of promise. In his final collegiate season, Ward helped lead Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017, throwing for 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions. He is the clear starter for the Titans, with Will Levis out with a shoulder injury. That means Ward should be able to roll through ups and downs on his way to OROY-level numbers."
Ward has a clear path to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Voters are always biased towards quarterbacks, and while Ashton Jeanty is great, he's going to play behind a Vegas offensive line that's not projected to be too good this season.
If Ward can come out and throw for 3,000+ yards and 20+ touchdowns while leading the Titans to six or more wins, he'd be in a pretty good spot to win the Titans' first Offensive Rookie of the Year award since Vince Young in 2006.
