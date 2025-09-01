Titans' Weakness Has Turned Into Strength
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with a different outlook on the offensive line.
Last season, the Titans had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, but that shouldn't be the case this year. The team's additions in the trenches could reshape the entire way the offense plays.
"General manager Mike Borgonzi wanted to invest in the trenches, so Tennessee strengthened both tackle spots by signing Dan Moore Jr. and flipping JC Latham to the right side. Kevin Zeitler helps shore up the interior next to Latham. The Titans now have two Day 1 picks in Latham and Peter Skoronski on the line and two free agents on lucrative deals in Moore and Lloyd Cushenberry III (center) to go along with Zeitler, who's a proven veteran," ESPN insider Turron Davenport wrote.
The Titans had a revolving door on the right side of the offensive line, but that should be shored up with Zeitler and Latham holding that part down. This should help No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward by giving him more time to make a decision in the pocket without scrambling.
There is some concern with the team's left tackle situation with Moore. While the team signed Moore to a massive four-year contract during the offseason, Moore had issues with sacks last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore gave up 12 sacks last season while protecting Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the Steel City.
The Titans hope Moore can get rid of that issue during the season, but if it rears its ugly head again, Tennessee could be back at square one.
Moore has four years of starting experience with the Steelers, so there's hope that his veteran status can push the Titans offensive line in the right direction.
Regardless of Moore's performance, it will be very hard for the Titans to be worse than they were a year ago. Anything is better than last year's disaster, so the Titans should be heading in the right direction.
The Titans begin their season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT inside Empower Field at Mile High.
