Will Levis Struggles in Titans Loss to Colts
The Tennessee Titans were hoping to have a breakout performance this afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts. Hope was high that second-year quarterback Will Levis could start turning his season around.
Unfortunately, neither one of those two things happened and the Titans ended up falling by a final score of 20-17.
In the loss, Levis looked horrible once again. He completed just 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 95 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also picked up 15 yards on three rushing attempts.
Those are the kind of numbers that Tennessee is starting to expect from Levis. He just hasn't done much in his second NFL season.
As most fans know, his lack of production has led to many calling for a change to be made at quarterback. Whether that change comes with a benching or an offseason option being brought in, Levis is certainly on the hot seat at this point in the year.
With the loss, the Titans dropped to 1-4 on the season. The Colts, on the other hand, improved to 3-3.
Now, it is going to take a lot of work for Tennessee to work their its way out of the hole it has dug. Being able to get back in playoff contention after a 1-4 start is very, very difficult.
Fans are growing extremely frustrated with the Titans and rightfully so. The team simply hasn't shown much to be excited about. Defensively, they have been solid, but the offense has been downright bad.
Levis did not do himself any favors today. The calls for change at quarterback will grow even louder this week.
Next up, Tennessee will face off against the Buffalo Bills on the road. That is going to be another very tough game and there is a very real possibility that they could be 1-5.
If Levis doesn't start showing something over the next couple of weeks, head coach Brian Callahan may need to make a very tough decision.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!