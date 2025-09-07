Titans Coach Eager to Beat Former Team
The Tennessee Titans are set to open the 2025 season against the Denver Broncos. After winning just three games in 2024, the Titans want to get the new year started on the right foot, but it won't come easy.
The Broncos are one of the best teams in the NFL. They have an elite defense and an up-and-coming offense. Some are predicting them to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown. While that may be a bit premature, it shows just how high expectations are for the Broncos this year.
While there's already plenty of motivation in the building to come out and get a win in week one, there's a little extra motivation for second-year head coach Brian Callahan. Back in 2010, Callahan began his coaching career with the Broncos. He was an offensive assistant for five seasons before taking over as Denver's quarterbacks coach in 2015. He spent time with Peyton Manning and went to two Super Bowls during his tenure.
"That was the foundation of my coaching career to start," Callahan said. "It was a chance to be with some really good coaches, John Fox, Gary Kubiak. We went to two Super Bowls, and I got to be with Peyton Manning for four years. That was the foundation of my career; everything that I lean on still to this day is from that time. Obviously, I was with Mike McCoy and Tyke [Tolbert] there as well. Really, really good coaches there."
Callahan is looking forward to returning to Denver and getting a chance to upset his former team. He has a ton of respect for the organization, but he wants to march into Mile High and take the wind out of the Broncos' sails after all of their preseason hype.
"It was a great place to learn and grow, from a coaching perspective," said Callahan. "It's a wonderful organization. I've always looked back on my time there fondly – my daughter was born there, I got married there, my wife was a Denver Broncos cheerleader, for folks who don't know. So, I have a lot of affinity for that place and that town. It's a great organization, and I am looking forward to going there and hopefully getting a win."
It won't be easy for Callahan to walk into Mile High and come away with a win. His team is less than a year removed from going 3-14, but they have a new quarterback and a bunch of new players across the roster. They've been flying under the radar a bit this offseason, but this is their chance to make a statement.
