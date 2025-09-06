Titans New OL Building Relationship
After appearing on the injury report with an ankle injury this past week, Dan Moore Jr. had a lot of fans worried that he'd miss the Tennessee Titans' season opener against the Denver Broncos. But now, Moore appears to be set for the matchup.
His recent addition plays a vital part in the Titans' overhauled offensive line, built to protect the team's similarly redone offense. As is the case with every rookie quarterback, Cam Ward will need a little extra time in the pocket, and this unit is built to give that to him.
After Thursday's practice, Moore reassured the media that he's good to go in spite of his injury, speaking about the new and (hopefully) improved offensive line.
"As a collective, there's cohesion," he said. "Hanging around each other, building that relationship, I think that's the biggest thing."
With a new offensive line comes a somewhat new coach too, in the wake of what is essentially a total rebuild on that side of the ball for the team. Hired in February of last year, Bill Callahan (father of head coach Brian Callahan) has more than two decades of OL-related coaching experience in the NFL. Despite multiple outlets citing his first season at the position as league-worst, his resume promises refreshed results given a new arsenal of weapons.
Specifically, Moore emphasized communication as a crucial aspect of the team's expected success on Sunday, saying of the unit's aformentioned relationship "I think that's going to play the biggest part in communication on the road on Sunday."
"I think coach (Bill) Callahan has helped me a lot," he continued. "... I think he has helped me and my game, and that's what we talked about before me coming here. So I just want to see it come to fruition."
Luckily, or perhaps unluckily for the Titans' offensive wall, there are few tests as serious as the Broncos' defensive live. Highlighted by rushing phenoms Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper, the Denver defense is widely regarded as one of the league's most premier score-stopping threats.
Among many questions set to be answered in week one, the Titans' offensive line will surely be among those tested on a Tennessee Team full of excitement, curiosity and, expectedly, a weathered sense of reservation. Tennessee will face off with Denver on CBS and Paramount + this Sunday at 3:05 CT.
