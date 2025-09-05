Titans HC Breaks Down Run Game For Season Opener
The Tennessee Titans are facing down the Denver Broncos in week 1 of regular season play and head coach Brian Callahan is expecting a lot from his RB room.
"We're still going to need other guys to play for us," Callahan said, in reference to his committee of rushing options. "Julius (Chestnut) is going to have to step up and Kalel (Mullings) might have some work in there. Those guys all have to contribute for us to win."
Chestnut, who appears to be second-in-command after the six-year veteran Pollard, was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has spent each subsequent season in Tennessee in a limited supporting role.
The 2024-25 season was by far his most productive, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt on 22 total carries (a career-high.) Chestnut's longtime position on the roster most recently earned him a one-year contract extension in March, and now he'll have the opportunity to contribute on a higher level than ever before for the first few weeks of the season.
Kalel Mullings, on the other hand, was drafted by the Titans mere months ago with the 188th overall pick. He began his career as a linebacker at Michigan, before transitioning to running back and ultimately becoming the Wolverines' leading rusher in his final season. Despite being the new back on the block, his 5.2 YPC in his senior season (948 yards and 12 touchdowns total) slate a promisiong potential output during his rookie season and, for the time being, have earned him an opportunity to breakout in finite touches early-on.
Coach Callahan went on to say that he is "very confident" in Pollard's ability to handle the majority of the carries, so the aforementioned backup duo's action may be restricted to sporadic jolts of rest and specific play calling scenarios. All the same, it's an encouraging prospect and plan for a team short of their secondary option at the position.
Last season, the Titans' ground game ranked 19th in the NFL, averaging just over 100 rushing yards per game. Squarely middle of the road, safe to say, but with a new offensive regime set to take over this time around, the team should be able to open up the playbook and take advantage of more opportunities across the board, even in spite of Spears' untimely injury.
The Titans will open the season against the Broncos at 3:05 p.m. CT, with the game available to watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!