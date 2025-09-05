Titans Head Coach Reveals Key to Stopping Broncos' Offense
The Tennessee Titans open the season against a Denver Broncos team that many think will be very good this season. They have an elite defense, but also an offense that should improve in Bo Nix's second year.
In 2024, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie, but his most underrated trait was his ability to escape the pocket and scramble. He ran for 430 yards and four scores while picking up 41 first downs last season. If it weren't for arguably the best rookie season we've ever seen from Jayden Daniels, Nix would've won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Titans can live with Nix beating them with his arm. What they can't afford to do is let him run all over the field and pick up key third down conversions with his legs. Those kinds of plays kill a defense, so limiting how much he can scramble will be critical for Tennessee.
"It's critical," said Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan. "What's made their offense so dangerous is he's really strong in the pocket, he's hard to bring down. He has a really strong pocket presence, he can run, he breaks contain and is a real threat as a runner.
"He's got a great feel for when and where to escape," Callahan continued. "Quarterbacks like that, which there's more and more of in the league nowadays, you have to do a really good job balancing your rush, knowing where your rush lanes are at, knowing where the quarterback launch point is at, condensing the pocket and making sure we don't give up free lanes for the quarterback to run."
The Titans' defense ranked 30th in points per game allowed (27.1) last season. They've made some improvements to their roster, but the fact of the matter is, Denver is going to score. They're going to have limited opportunities to get the Broncos get off the field, so when they come, they must take advantage and make sure Nix doesn't get out of the pocket and pick up a first down with his legs.
The Broncos will provide the Titans' defense with a great challenge in week one. They must be better defensively if they want to have any chance of winning the AFC South, so week one will be a good test of where things stand to start the year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!