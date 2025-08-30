Titans Get Good News For Star CB
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has been fighting all offseason long to get back on the field.
Sneed has been recovering from a knee injury this offseason that he had surgery on back in May, but he was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List last week, signaling a return to the field in the near future.
"I think he is trending that way for sure," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said of Sneed via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"It's been a real positive week for him, he's been back at practice. We'll get to the injury designations next week, but (we're) pleased with where he's at. It's been a long offseason for him, it's been a lot of work, and it's been a lot of solitude in there (in the training room), when you're trying to get back. So, really happy for him that he is back out here with his teammates and practicing, he's looked good. … We feel good about where he's at."
Sneed, 28, was traded by the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in March 2024 after he was not going to have a contract extension with the team. Therefore, the Chiefs traded Sneed to the Titans, who inked him to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million.
Sneed was supposed to be the team's shutdown cornerback in the 2024 season, but a quadriceps injury limited him to just five games in his first year with the Titans. The hope for Sneed is that he can bounce back in a big way in his second season in Tennessee.
The Titans are hoping to rebound after struggling mightily in the 2024 campaign with a 3-14 record. Having Sneed back on the field should be a huge boost for the defense and the team as a whole.
Sneed and the Titans are getting ready to make their 2025 debut in the season opener as they take on Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Kickoff for the game is scheduled on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:05 p.m. CT inside Empower Field at Mile High.
