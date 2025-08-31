Titans Projected to Double 2024 Win Total
Tennessee Titans fans aren't letting their two preseason wins fool them. Last season, the team went 3-0 in preseason play before going 3-14 in the regular season. A 2-1 slate heading into 2025 means next to nothing, though Cam Ward did get off to a promising start.
One of the main things that the NFL has been learning is preseason reps matter. HC Brian Callahan wasted no time throwing his No. 1 pick into live-action. Those drives could make-or-break his season as the Titans have no choice but to let Ward lead the charge.
The Athletics' Joe Rexrode may not believe this is a playoff team, though he does see some upside. Looking at the AFC South, he projected Tennessee's record to be 6-11. Compared to the rest of the projections, that still has the Titans in dead last.
Despite winning just four-games last year, Jeff Howe has the Jaguars improving to 8-9. Ultimately, that has them tied with James Boyd's 8-9 projection for the Indianapolis Colts. It should come as no surprise that Mike Jones has the Houston Texans once again winning the division with a 10-7 record.
Last year, Tennessee picked up wins over the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans. Their 32-27 win in Houston was shocking, to say the least.
Knowing that Will Levis was able to get the job done, that bodes well for Ward's confidence heading into the regular season. His showdowns with CJ Stroud will commence in Weeks 4 and 11.
The Titans once again have a date with the Patriots, this time at home on Week 7. Callahan's squad will be hosting the team they beat last year after playing three-straight road games.
While 6-11 is Rexrode's projected record for Tennessee, he failed to reveal where those six wins are coming from. Looking at their schedule, Ward will have a more than favorable outlook from Week 9 to Week 13.
Week 9 sees the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Not that facing Justin Herbert is going to easy, but the team has their bye the next week. From there, it's three straight home games against the Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Jaguars.
There's a very real possibility that Ward could lead his team to one win over each divisional opponent. If he were to do so, that would leave two other wins on the schedule. All things considered, he doesn't have that many mountains to climb. Including the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, Tennessee plays just five teams that made the playoffs last year.
