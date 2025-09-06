Starting OT Addresses Titans Debut
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. is back on the field after missing the first practice of the week with an ankle injury.
The team's newest offensive lineman was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which is a sign that he is expected to make his Titans debut in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Moore talked about how much he has learned in the offseason with Tennessee.
"I think coach (Bill) Callahan has helped me a lot," Moore said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I am excited to get out there on Sunday and see what I look like Game 1 against some real competition. I think he has helped me and my game, and that's what we talked about before me coming here. So I just want to see it come to fruition."
Moore is part of an ever-changing offensive line that also features left guard Peter Skoronski, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle JC Latham. Moore is excited about what the group can accomplish as a unit.
"As a collective, there's cohesion," Moore said via Wyatt. "Hanging around each other, building that relationship, I think that's the biggest thing. And I think that's going to play the biggest part in communication on the road on Sunday."
The Titans are putting a lot of faith in getting this offensive line up to speed. The team struggled mightily in the trenches during the 2024 season, so Moore is someone who could help the team improve from one of its biggest weaknesses.
Moore played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started 66 games after being chosen in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.
If Moore can protect Cam Ward's blindside and keep him upright long enough to make big plays, the Titans offense should be far better in the 2025 campaign.
Moore and the Titans are scheduled to face the Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
